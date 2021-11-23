'He Can Play in the Middle' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission on Christian Pulisic's Versatility

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission on Christian Pulisic's versatility for the west London side.

The Blues attacker joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, making 82 appearances since then.

However, he has only featured five times for Chelsea this season due to an ankle injury and testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season, keeping him out of action for 14 games.

In an interview with CBS Sports via James Benge on Twitter, Tuchel spoke on the American international's versatility in the team as he said: "For me, he can play in any positions of these (front) three. He can play in the middle as a number nine, as a double striker and he can play as a half winger on the left side or right side."

"He had fantastic matches in Dortmund as a wing-back, so he can also be an option from there if we need to be more offensive."



Pulisic came off the bench in the 3-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday and scored his second goal of the season, with Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante netting the other two in the first half.

The American scored a penalty in the Super Cup final shootout against Villarreal in August before netting Chelsea's second against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

He made his return to the side after a long spell out of action due to his ankle injury with an appearance off the bench against Malmo in the Champions League.

