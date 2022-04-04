Thomas Tuchel Hints at Kai Havertz Role as Chelsea Prepare to Face Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Kai Havertz's role in his side's upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The west London side are preparing to face Los Blancos in what will be a repeat of their semi-final of the same competition from last year when they dispatched of their Spanish opponents over two legs.

This time round, Chelsea will be going into the tie off the back of a 4-1 thrashing by west London rivals Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Speaking to Nizaar Kinsella, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel highlighted Havertz's importance in his side's recent clash with Brentford, hinting at his role on Wednesday night.

"I felt he was our strongest player. I think he worked like an animal and was very dangerous. I am very happy with his performance in particular."

Kai Havertz has proven pivotal in Chelsea's no. nine role in recent weeks with £97.5 million striker Romelu Lukaku has failed to start the previous five Premier League matches.

The 22-year-old has been so useful for his side, he was nominated, alongside Trevoh Chalobah, for Premier League Player of the Month for March.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In his last four matches, at centre-forward, Havertz has scored four goals and registered one assist, playing 90 minutes in every one of them.

Against Real Madrid's defence, Havertz will undoubtedly be called upon as the Blues look to expose Los Blancos' side, which have seen better days.

Tuchel will be hoping his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford on the weekend will not remain on his players' minds as they face their Spanish opponents.

