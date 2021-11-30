Thomas Tuchel Hints at Marcos Alonso Selection Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Watford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Marcos Alonso's involvement against Watford on Wednesday as Ben Chilwell remains sidelined.

The Spaniard looked off the pace as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday but is set to keep his place in the starting XI.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Watford, Tuchel discussed the role that Alonso will play in the next few months.

When asked about Chilwell's injury, Tuchel said: “We have (enough cover). We have Marcos who started the season with us when Chilly was in a more difficult moment. We trust him, we won Premier League games. Marcos is very experienced.

"It is the situation where even if nobody is injured you have two specialists for one position. They both play for their national teams where you can end up sometimes in very difficult decisions. It can be very hard for one of them.

"In my opinion, they compete for one single position in the left wing-back position. If one suddenly has a longer injury like Ben now, it can seem we don’t have enough. If we look at the schedule it can be like ‘can Marcos now play eight matches every three days?’. Maybe not."

However, the head coach continued to state that other players could earn the chance to play in the position that Chilwell has left vacant.

"We still have Callum who can play on the left side as a wing-back," he continued. "We have other options we can maybe try. Marcos is the one in charge for now. He is the specialist. He can prove how much he can bring to the team and what impact he can have for us.”

