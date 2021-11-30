Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Marcos Alonso Selection Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Watford

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Marcos Alonso's involvement against Watford on Wednesday as Ben Chilwell remains sidelined.

The Spaniard looked off the pace as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday but is set to keep his place in the starting XI.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Watford, Tuchel discussed the role that Alonso will play in the next few months.

imago1008344973h

When asked about Chilwell's injury, Tuchel said: “We have (enough cover). We have Marcos who started the season with us when Chilly was in a more difficult moment. We trust him, we won Premier League games. Marcos is very experienced. 

"It is the situation where even if nobody is injured you have two specialists for one position. They both play for their national teams where you can end up sometimes in very difficult decisions. It can be very hard for one of them. 

Read More

imago1008344972h

"In my opinion, they compete for one single position in the left wing-back position. If one suddenly has a longer injury like Ben now, it can seem we don’t have enough. If we look at the schedule it can be like ‘can Marcos now play eight matches every three days?’. Maybe not."

However, the head coach continued to state that other players could earn the chance to play in the position that Chilwell has left vacant.

"We still have Callum who can play on the left side as a wing-back," he continued. "We have other options we can maybe try. Marcos is the one in charge for now. He is the specialist. He can prove how much he can bring to the team and what impact he can have for us.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008344965h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Marcos Alonso Selection Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Watford

47 seconds ago
imago1008328525h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Watford: Lukaku Makes Return as Saul Handed Rare Start

30 minutes ago
imago1008116293h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Remain 'Optimistic' Over Antonio Rudiger Transfer Amid Chelsea Contract Uncertainty

1 hour ago
imago1008325309h
News

'We Need to Create the Chances' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Promise to Chelsea Attackers Ahead of Watford Clash

1 hour ago
imago1001087165h
Match Coverage

Preview: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1008331895h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Brave and Courageous ' Watford Ahead of Chelsea Visit

2 hours ago
imago1008021325h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Watford Face Injury Crisis Ahead of Premier League Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008330557h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Intends' to Leave Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

3 hours ago