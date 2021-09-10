Thomas Tuchel Hints at Permanent Chelsea Move for Saul Niguez After Loan Spell

Chelsea boss Thomsa Tuchel has hinted that Saul Niguez could be signed on a permanent transfer if he has a successful loan spell this season.

The 26-year-old is at Chelsea for an initial year, on loan from Atletico Madrid, but there is a view to a permanent deal.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash with Aston Villa on Saturday, Tuchel took questions regarding the Spaniard.

Chelsea FC

When asked about the clause which Chelsea can activate to make the signing permanent, Tuchel said: "It’s the second step, we have the chance (to make the transfer permanent). Now it is on us and the player to know each other in details and see if this is a good fit."

The boss continued to admit that he tried to sign Saul for his previous clubs and reflected on his qualities.

"Saul was on the radar for many many years. I know the player for many years. I was fighting in some other clubs for the player but it was never possible so when the situation was in the very end that it is possible to have a loan, we were excited." he said.

"He has the ability to be strategic, good passing ability, a lot of volume. It is a good fit, he comes from a tough club and that;s why I am absolutely happy. We have not the biggest squad in terms of numbers. We feel it now when we miss two players, we end up thinking who makes it in the 18. We have a strong squad in terms of quality and character. I’m very happy Saul is now a part of it."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube