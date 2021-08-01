Christian Pulisic Could Be Set for New Chelsea Role Next Season, Hints Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has hinted Christian Pulisic could play a new role at Chelsea next season.

The 22-year-old is looking to be available on a regular basis for Tuchel next year, putting his injury and fitness troubles behind him ahead of the new season.

Pulisic has featured in pre-season in both the forward roles and at wing-back, scoring in their opener against Peterborough United.

Against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon which saw Chelsea win 2-1 at the Emirates, Pulisic was selected at right wing-back. His usual position is in the forward roles of front three, but with competition for places in those areas high, Pulisic could see himself in a new role for the Blues next term.

Tuchel was asked if Pulisic playing at wing-back could be something he tried next season. The Chelsea boss replied: "Yes, maybe. He played there with me at Dortmund and we played many times like this with Callum. Marcos wasn't able to play today so we put Callum on the left side which I wanted to see from a long time. Callum can maybe be more dangerous from this position coming inside which he loves, and which he did today. So you know our situation.

"We have Azpi and Reece for this position [right wing-back] but Azpi only started two days ago and Reece hasn't even started yet. So we need solutions because we start on the 11th against Villarreal and on the 14th is the season. We can't try things then so now is the time to see.

"It was the possibility to give him some minutes and from here we go on."

