Christian Pulisic Could Be Set for New Chelsea Role Next Season, Hints Thomas Tuchel

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Position Change for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea Next Season

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Thomas Tuchel has hinted Christian Pulisic could play a new role at Chelsea next season. 

The 22-year-old is looking to be available on a regular basis for Tuchel next year, putting his injury and fitness troubles behind him ahead of the new season. 

Pulisic has featured in pre-season in both the forward roles and at wing-back, scoring in their opener against Peterborough United.

1004711072

Against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon which saw Chelsea win 2-1 at the Emirates, Pulisic was selected at right wing-back. His usual position is in the forward roles of front three, but with competition for places in those areas high, Pulisic could see himself in a new role for the Blues next term.

Tuchel was asked if Pulisic playing at wing-back could be something he tried next season. The Chelsea boss replied: "Yes, maybe. He played there with me at Dortmund and we played many times like this with Callum. Marcos wasn't able to play today so we put Callum on the left side which I wanted to see from a long time. Callum can maybe be more dangerous from this position coming inside which he loves, and which he did today. So you know our situation.

"We have Azpi and Reece for this position [right wing-back] but Azpi only started two days ago and Reece hasn't even started yet. So we need solutions because we start on the 11th against Villarreal and on the 14th is the season. We can't try things then so now is the time to see.

"It was the possibility to give him some minutes and from here we go on."

MORE: Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and other Chelsea stars react to Arsenal win

MORE: Thomas Tuchel's thoughts on Chelsea's 100 per cent start to pre-season

MORE: The Chelsea player ratings from their 2-1 win over Arsenal in pre-season

MORE: Five things learned as Thomas Tuchel's side earn the London derby bragging rights over Arsenal

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E7tnBy3XoAIocf-
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Post-Arsenal and Pre-Spurs Plans For Chelsea Squad

1331137630.0
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Pre-Season Performances

1004710584
News

Christian Pulisic Could Be Set for New Chelsea Role Next Season, Hints Thomas Tuchel

sipa_33273687 (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Opens Up on Timo Werner's Form Following Arsenal Victory

E7t_RMIXoAQf1lp
News

Thomas Tuchel: Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Future 'Too Early to Judge'

loftus-cheek-chelsea-1920
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Send Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Bundesliga Loan Despite Impressive Pre-Season

Haaland 2
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund's Stance on Selling Erling Haaland Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

E7tl5fTX0AAypBe
News

Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz & Chelsea Stars React to Pre-Season Win vs Arsenal