Thomas Tuchel Hints at Potential New Role for Trevoh Chalobah in Chelsea Side Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Thomas Tuchel has discussed the potential of using Trevoh Chalobah in midfield this season.

The 22-year-old is set to stay at Stamford Bridge following talks with Tuchel, who sees Chalobah as part of his first team squad.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Arsenal at the Emirates, Thomas Tuchel was asked about the potential of using Chalobah in midfield.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Academy graduate played in midfield for the majority of his time on loan.

He was utilised as a defensive midfielder commonly during his time at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield before moving to FC Lorient last season and playing more games in midfield than in defence.

Speaking on his versatility, Tuchel said: "We know this. For us, so far he only played in the back three. Right now this is the positions, the three, where he can achieve the most on a high level of football."

Tuchel went on to discuss how Chalobah has time to convince the manager to use him in a variety of different roles as he said:

"It’s only my opinion after six or seven weeks. There’s enough room, space and time to convince me that he is a solution as the fourth midfielder.

"One time we will maybe try it. There is some stuff to improve on this kind of level and when the game is so tight, you need to open spaces so quickly, it is a big difference to play in midfield in the Premier League than in, all respect, a smaller team in France where you can rely on ball wins and transition."

The German continued to explain how playing in midfield in Ligue 1, where he previously coached Paris Saint-Germain, and the Premier League is different.

"We have many phases where we have to find creative solutions so hopefully we don’t need to try it because that would mean our three top guys are in shape and healthy but we have this in mind." he said.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel then admitted that his staff have discussed the possibility of using Chalobah as a midfielder,

Tuchel revealed: "We just talked on the pitch about it within the staff because he was doing a good ball possession exercise in the middle of the pitch. I just asked the same question to all of us as a number four solution. We need to find it out and give some time to it.

"Now is not the time to confuse him and try too many roles. He’s settled in the back three, he knows and learns what it takes to play in this position to play in terms of football tactics, behaviour, principles of the game. Now he needs to learn what it takes to be a professional for Chelsea."

Chalobah still has a lot to learn at Chelsea as he looks to cement his place as a regular under Tuchel. The Chelsea manager, who is nominated for UEFA Coach of the Year, believes that staying in and around his fellow professionals at the club is the best move for the 22-year-old.

"He has big role models by his side, big experience and top players so step by step and maybe sometimes we will put him in midfield when the other processes are done." Tuchel said.

