Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Team Selection Hint Ahead of FA Cup Tie With Plymouth

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he will be putting out a strong team ahead of Saturday afternoon's FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle.

The Blues have already made it past Chesterfield on their way to the fourth round of the competition as they hope to make their third FA Cup final in three years.

IMAGO / PA Images

On Friday afternoon's press conference ahead of the weekend tie, Tuchel was asked whether it is better to play home or away against lower-league opposition.

"We don't want them to have the best time of their life or a very good experience at Stamford Bridge. How do we do this? We respect the team, treat them well and have a strong team on the pitch tomorrow to make it to the next round. The rules are the rules and I am happy that we have a home match."

When asked about his side's injury news, Tuchel explained the absence of both wing backs, as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Not Reece James and Ben Chilwell, unfortunately, and not Ruben Loftus-Cheek. They are still injured, everybody else was in training except Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva. Everybody else was there, we've had a good training week.

"It's very rare we have four training sessions to prepare a match. So it was very nice to freshen up some tactical elements and have a physical input that was more than normal.

"We feel very prepared, and it was also necessary because we respect the opponent, the competition and the situation that for them it's a unique game and opportunity to show, in a situation where they have absolutely nothing to lose."

