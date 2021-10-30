Thomas Tuchel Hints at Reece James Position Change Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Reece James' future could be in the back three ahead of the Blues' match against Newcastle on Saturday.

James played in defence as Chelsea faced Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 as the Blues came out victorious on penalties.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's clash against Newcastle via football.london, Tuchel heaped praise upon James and hinted at a potential position change for the future.

He said: "For Reecey, you see sometimes he plays in the back line of three. I would not do this with Chilly. In terms of character, he's not a guy who can play in the back three. He takes by character a little more risk, he feels a little more free to arrive in offensive positions."

This news won't come as a surprise as Chelsea were strongly linked with Achraf Hakimi in the summer to play wing-back, paving the way for James to slot in, in one of the back three roles for Tuchel.

The manager continued to discuss James' contributions.

"We have to encourage him to trust himself to arrive in the box and be dangerous because he can be a real threat positionally but also technically," Tuchel continued.

"The finishing, some fantastic goals, against Arsenal and now against Norwich, technical ability was brilliant and they need to feel into it, understand the game and the responsibility of when they have to arrive and maybe provide protection around the box."

