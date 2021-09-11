September 11, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Debut Against Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a major hint regarding Saul Niguez's debut as the Blues face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder joined the west Londoner's on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day and could make his debut.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed Saul's play style and dropped a hint that the 26-year-old may start.

When asked what Saul will bring to the side, Tuchel said: "He is a very complex player. He played many positions in Atletico. He is clearly a midfielder, that is his best position. He is left footed, very strong in set pieces.

He is very strong with the first touches offensively and also defensively. He has a high volume, can run a lot, is not shy of defending. Both feet are very strong."

"The last years there is the feeling that he developed from the classic box to box player where he was dangerous in the opponent's box, to a more strategic player."

The manager proceeded to compare the Spaniard with fellow midfielder Jorginho:

"He is comparible to Jorginho now, with a good passing ability and game understanding. Good acceleration of the game with good passes, good long passes and positioning. I hope he is the fit we all wish for."  he said.

The German concluded by dropping a major hint regarding Saul's potential debut against Aston Villa.

He said: "We have a good feeling. We were very patient and passionate about it. We are very happy that we could make it on the last day so we don't have to put too much pressure on Jorgi and N'Golo (Kante). "

"N'Golo is out and Jorgi comes from many minutes with the national team, hopefully it is a good impact." 

Thomas Tuche Drops Major Saul Niguez Hint Ahead of Potential Chelsea Debut

