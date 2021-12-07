Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Start for Chelsea Against Zemit

Thomas Tuchel has dropped a huge selection hint regarding Saul Niguez ahead of Chelsea's clash against Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has struggled for form since signing for the Blues on loan on from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day but could feature due to injuries,

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel dropped a hint that he could be prepared to start Saul in the Group H finale.

When asked about Saul's potential involvement, Tuchel stated: “He is one of the guys who needs rhythm, who needs minutes.

"He is not the only guy. He is always in our thinking. We always reflect on every single training session, performance and form. So he is one of the guys we think about, of course."

Tuchel continued to discuss why he believes the Spaniard has struggled for form so far in his Chelsea career.

"I think that he struggled a bit with intensity," the head coach continued. "He was also a bit unlucky, he played against Aston Villa, Southampton and Watford. All three, if you look at the data, were high intensity games. Also, above the average in terms of Premier League games. That did not suit his main qualities.

"We try to encourage him because he grows into Chelsea more and more. We will not stop to try and bring out the best, to help him to help us help the team. There is a high possibility he can prove it tomorrow and we will help him.”

Saul will be looking to make good if handed the chance to get minutes in the Champions League ahead of the January transfer window, where he could return to Atletico Madrid.

