Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Start for Chelsea Against Zemit

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has dropped a huge selection hint regarding Saul Niguez ahead of Chelsea's clash against Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has struggled for form since signing for the Blues on loan on from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day but could feature due to injuries,

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel dropped a hint that he could be prepared to start Saul in the Group H finale.

imago1008213166h

When asked about Saul's potential involvement, Tuchel stated: “He is one of the guys who needs rhythm, who needs minutes. 

"He is not the only guy. He is always in our thinking. We always reflect on every single training session, performance and form. So he is one of the guys we think about, of course."

Read More

Tuchel continued to discuss why he believes the Spaniard has struggled for form so far in his Chelsea career.

"I think that he struggled a bit with intensity," the head coach continued. "He was also a bit unlucky, he played against Aston Villa, Southampton and Watford. All three, if you look at the data, were high intensity games. Also, above the average in terms of Premier League games. That did not suit his main qualities.

imago1008389378h

"We try to encourage him because he grows into Chelsea more and more. We will not stop to try and bring out the best, to help him to help us help the team. There is a high possibility he can prove it tomorrow and we will help him.”

Saul will be looking to make good if handed the chance to get minutes in the Champions League ahead of the January transfer window, where he could return to Atletico Madrid.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008213166h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Start for Chelsea Against Zemit

51 seconds ago
imago1008429739h
News

Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea to Improve Little 'Details' Ahead of Zenit Clash

30 minutes ago
imago0092645647h (1)
Match Coverage

Preview: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea | Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1008429739h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Chelsea Team Selection Hint for Zenit St Petersburg

1 hour ago
imago1008433992h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Eye Zenit Victory Despite Team Selection Problems

2 hours ago
imago0028202375h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Insistent' on Signing Ousmane Dembele for Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1007585099h
News

Thomas Tuchel Faces Chelsea Injury Problems vs Zenit as Five Stars Ruled Out of Champions League Clash

3 hours ago
imago1007511614h
News

Mateo Kovacic Hands Chelsea Blow After Testing Positive for Covid-19

3 hours ago