Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Wing-Back Role at Chelsea During Ben Chilwell Absence

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Saul Niguez could be used as a wing-back for the Blues due to Ben Chilwell's injury.

The Spaniard struggled in midfield against Watford in midweek and was taken off at half-time after receiving a yellow card.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham United, Tuchel hinted that Saul could be used in a wider area, as he was at times for Atletico Madrid.

imago1008213166h

He said: "I think he could play in a wing-back role for us, even if we play a dominant game in an offensive game. 

"He is very strong arriving in the opponent's box, very strong in finishing and arriving on the second post with his head. We sometimes do this in training. That is why we have the impression he could maybe be a good fit. 

Read More

"Maybe in the next games we simply have to try it because Chilly is out long-term and a lot of games are coming and we can’t put every game on Marcos’s (Alonso) shoulders.”

imago1008389378h

The Blues play nine fixtures in December, with Marcos Alonso identified as the first-choice wing-back due to Chilwell's absence. 

With so many matches being played it is more than likely that we will see Saul feature in a wider role as the Blues need cover and the Spaniard is struggling for game time in the centre of the pitch.

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008271022h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Wing-Back Role at Chelsea During Ben Chilwell Absence

1 minute ago
imago1008213182h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Preparation Plans for West Ham Clash

31 minutes ago
imago1007587417h
News

Report: Mateo Kovacic 'Close' to Chelsea Return Despite West Ham Absence

1 hour ago
imago0048869977h
Match Coverage

Preview: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008236276h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respons to Ralf Rangnick's Surprising Chelsea Comment Following Man Utd Appointment

2 hours ago
imago1006517873h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Influence Since Injury Return

2 hours ago
imago1008325309h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Face Big Challenges in Busy Period

3 hours ago
imago1006597554h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Boost as Trio Deemed Fit to Face West Ham

3 hours ago