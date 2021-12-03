Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Wing-Back Role at Chelsea During Ben Chilwell Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Saul Niguez could be used as a wing-back for the Blues due to Ben Chilwell's injury.

The Spaniard struggled in midfield against Watford in midweek and was taken off at half-time after receiving a yellow card.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham United, Tuchel hinted that Saul could be used in a wider area, as he was at times for Atletico Madrid.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "I think he could play in a wing-back role for us, even if we play a dominant game in an offensive game.

"He is very strong arriving in the opponent's box, very strong in finishing and arriving on the second post with his head. We sometimes do this in training. That is why we have the impression he could maybe be a good fit.

"Maybe in the next games we simply have to try it because Chilly is out long-term and a lot of games are coming and we can’t put every game on Marcos’s (Alonso) shoulders.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Blues play nine fixtures in December, with Marcos Alonso identified as the first-choice wing-back due to Chilwell's absence.

With so many matches being played it is more than likely that we will see Saul feature in a wider role as the Blues need cover and the Spaniard is struggling for game time in the centre of the pitch.

