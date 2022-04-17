Thomas Tuchel Hints at Stamford Bridge Pitch Extension Under New Chelsea Owners

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at the pitch at Stamford Bridge being extended by the next owners of the club ahead of the final takeover decision.

This comes after the April 14 deadline has passed for final bids to be submitted for Chelsea as Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's groups remain in the running.

Speaking to the press, via the Mirror, Tuchel has discussed the possibility of extending the pitch at Stamford Bridge to help benefit his Chelsea side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The question was raised when Tuchel hinted at the pitch not being suitable following Chelsea's performance in Madrid in the Champions League.

The Blues impressed, using width well at the Santiago Bernabeu and Tuchel hinted that this could inspire a wider pitch change at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t know if it is after the situation of the big success in the Champions League last season, maybe teams play at Stamford Bridge first of all not to lose, with a slightly more defensive approach, and we struggle a bit to break them down. When we are away they also get pushed to win their home games and it opens up the game maybe a little bit for us," he said when speaking about the Champions League clash.

"Maybe it is because we feel the pressure. It can be bad luck, good luck, it can be not even worth analysing it, so maybe it is a mix of everything. It seems like Wembley is a bigger pitch than Stamford Bridge and I had the feeling in Madrid that also the pitch is bigger. I need to figure it out if it just seems like it because the stadium is so narrow,"

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues boss continued to admit that expanding the pitch at Stamford Bridge could be an option when the stadium is redeveloped under new owners.

He added: “If we think this is a reason maybe we would go into the discussion but the pitch size is pretty much a given in our stadium at least, and should not hold us back from performing better and winning our home games.”

With the expansion key to all of the takeover bids, it is likely that Chelsea could have a wider pitch when the redevelopment is completed.

