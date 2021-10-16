Thomas Tuchel Hints at Timo Werner Selection Against Brentford

    • October 16, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Hints at Timo Werner Start Against Brentford

    The German could start.
    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Timo Werner could start against Brentford as the Blues travel across London in the Premier League on Saturday.

    The German has been on fine form recently, bagging in his last two Chelsea appearances as well as netting a brace against North Macedonia for his national side.

    Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash with Brentford via football.london, Tuchel has dropped a selection hint.

    sipa_35524144

    He said: "He (Timo Werner) needs to restart tomorrow and if he gets the chance to start, he needs this kind of performance as against Southampton. From there on we go."

    The German striker impressed against Southampton and Tuchel has expressed how it feels different as the game was two weeks ago.

    sipa_35524140 (1)

    He continued: "He played a good match but that was two weeks ago; today we showed some pictures from the Southampton game but it feels a bit weird because his game was so long ago. The guys have played three other matches in between, but it was our last match.

    "We showed certain behaviours that we want to reintroduce and we want to reconnect with that feeling but it is not easy."

    Whoever starts upfront will be looking to break Brentford down and keep up Chelsea's fine form as they sit top of the Premier League table.

    sipa_35391411
