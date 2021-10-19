'We Are Thinking About it' - Thomas Tuchel Hints at Potential Change of Structure Against Malmo

    • October 19, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Hints Change of Shape for Chelsea Following Poor Form

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at a change of shape for his side's Champions League clash against Malmo.

    The Blues opted for a 3-5-2 formation in their 1-0 win away at Premier League newcomers Brentford on Saturday, with three midfielders making their way into the starting lineup. 

    However, the German boss has suggested he may change his team's formation for their upcoming fixture. 

    sipa_35322531 (2)

    Speaking ahead of the game on Wednesday night Tuchel commented on his side's potential structure, saying: "We are thinking about it. 

    "Is it really a tactical thing? Does it have less value that we are a difficult team to play against than a team that scores easy three goals? Is this the right step to take? We can take this step when it is right, in the moment."

    Ever since his arrival Tuchel has been a keen admirer of the 3-4-3 formation, a structure which led Chelsea to Champions League glory in May.

    However, it is clear to see that the manager isn't hesitant to change the shape of his side dependent on the opponent, as seen against Manchester City and Brentford.

    sipa_34577335

    Despite suggestions a structural adjustment may be on the cards, Tuchel remains confident in his usual system, as he added: "There are a lot of reasons to stay in our structure and increase and improve our behaviour in our structure. 

    "It is important to stay active and aggressive . We can also score from counter attacks, from ball wins. It is not only about creating chances against an opponent defending deep. A lot of teams defend deep against us it is difficult."

    Chelsea's clash against Malmo on Wednesday night kicks off at 8:00 PM (UK).

