Thomas Tuchel has hinted Christian Pulisic could be handed a start for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea head across the capital to Selhurst Park for their first Premier League outing since January 23 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 23, played for the Blues in their Club World Cup final triumph last Saturday, coming on after 31 minutes to replace the injured Mason Mount in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The USMNT international produced a bright performance after initially starting on the bench and not featuring against Al Hilal in the semi-final.

He has also been an unused substitute in Chelsea's previous two league matches against Spurs and Brighton, prior to starting the previous six in the league.

Pulisic's record against the Eagles is notable, he enjoys playing against Palace. He has scored five in his last five, three of which have come in his last two matches at Selhurst Park.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Tuchel knows some players enjoy playing against certain teams and hinted Pulisic could come back into the starting XI on Saturday, however he wouldn't confirm whether or not he would.

He told the official Chelsea website: "It exists, you cannot hide from the fact that it exists that some players score more against certain teams. Maybe once the belief is starting and growing, maybe it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"First of all, Christian deserves by performance in the final to stay in the group and team. Let’s see if we decide like this, if it’s like this I have no problem if he can extend his run against them."

Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta are both doubts for Chelsea, while Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount have all been ruled out for the visitors. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back and available for selection following an Achilles problem.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube