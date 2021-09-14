Thomas Tuchel Hints Romelu Lukaku Set to Lead Line for Chelsea vs Zenit

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku is set to lead the Chelsea attack against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old will make his Champions League debut for the title-holders on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge following his summer arrival from Italy and Inter Milan.

Lukaku has hit the ground running in west London already, netting three goals in three games including a brace against Aston Villa at the weekend.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But the Belgium international will now be looking to get off the mark in Europe as Chelsea look to defend their European title, something captain Cesar Azpilicueta knows will be extremely difficult to achieve.

First up for the Blues is Zenit St Petersburg in Group H under the lights on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel could look to make several changes to keep the squad fresh. Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante remain out, while Ben Chilwell is in contention to make his first appearance of the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Lukaku, who completed a lifelong dream scoring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, will lead the Chelsea line, Tuchel has confirmed.

"Maybe it is better if you ask him in person," said Tuchel in response to Lukaku's dream comments. "Maybe you can estimate what he said, that he dreamed about it since he was a little boy and now he has the opportunity to come back as the number nine, the go-to guy up front to help the team with goals. This is what he’s up to.

"He is not shy of speaking it out loud. That’s why he’s our number nine. We are lucky, very happy to be a part of this experience and share the experience with him because he is a lovely guy, nice guy and tough competitor. We all know how important it is for strikers to have a good start so we are very happy that he helps us with his goals and has this experience so early in the season, hopefully he can continue tomorrow to score and be decisive for us."

