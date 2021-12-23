Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Hints That Romelu Lukaku And Callum Hudson-Odoi May Return to Chelsea Training on Thursday

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that forwards Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi may be returning to training on Thursday, a day after the west London side beat Brentford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The two forwards are both among several Blues players currently unavailable due to positive Covid-19 tests.

In their absence, Tuchel was forced to rely on his side's youth talents for their midweek cup fixture against Brentford, where the likes of Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons all started.

imago1006534596h

Following his side's win over Brentford on Wednesday evening, Thomas Tuchel hinted at the fact that both Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi may return to training on Thursday.

As Nizaar Kinsella reports, the two will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test on Thursday, but should they do so, they are likely to be back in training ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Read More

Kinsella also reports that the pair are unlikely to be fit enough to start against Steven Gerrard's side.

Gerrard has since revealed that he is expecting a strong Chelsea squad on 26 December.

“You always prepare for the best Chelsea team," he told the official Aston Villa website.

imago1008710476h

"They’ve got a fixture tonight and I’m sure that team will look a lot different to the weekend because I’ve listened to Thomas’ (Tuchel) last few interviews and I think he’s going to protect and rest a few, which is understandable.

“We will always prepare for the best team, in terms of the opponent. If for any reason it’s not a strong Chelsea team, we’ll deal with that."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006534596h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints That Romelu Lukaku And Callum Hudson-Odoi May Return to Chelsea Training on Thursday

40 seconds ago
imago1008822418h
News

Tuchel Praises Kepa for Performance Against Brentford as Chelsea Reach Semi-Finals of EFL Cup

30 minutes ago
imago1002918858h
News

The Title Has Always Been Our Goal' - Mason Mount on Trophy Ambitions With Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008710476h
News

Steven Gerrard Opens Up on Preparing to Face 'The Best Chelsea Team'

1 hour ago
imago1008769223h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Young Debutants After Carabao Cup Victory vs Brentford

2 hours ago
imago1008816950h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's 'Brilliant Performance & Result' vs Brentford in Carabao Cup

9 hours ago
imago1008633521h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva to Stay at Chelsea Until June 2023 as Contract Extension Imminent

9 hours ago
imago1008819397h
News

'We Look Forward To It' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Drawing Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

9 hours ago