Thomas Tuchel Hints Thiago Silva Could Miss Chelsea's Premier League Opener vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea are likely to be without defender Thiago Silva for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 14, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 36-year-old picked up a groin injury during the first half of Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Porto back in May against Manchester City, But he recovered in time to make the Brazil squad for the Copa America which saw him captain his country to the final, however it ended in defeat to Argentina.

Following a successful debut campaign in England, rewarded with a new contract at Stamford Bridge, Silva will return to Cobham for pre-season next month once his holiday has concluded.

He has already started his personal preparations for the new season which he has shared on his social media channels. However, Tuchel is unlikely to have him back at his disposal for the league clash against Crystal Palace next month as they ease the Brazilian back in.

"I'm always happy if Thiago goes for a holiday and comes back with us for pre-season because at his age he needs a certain amount of training to play in an intense league like the Premier League," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"So now we will have a bit of a delay in his personal season when he comes back late from the Copa.

"I was a bit sad when they couldn't win at home against Argentina but I hope it's not too big a setback. He won it last time and he was a big part of it again, and of course he played a fantastic role in our half a year and hopefully he can conserve the spirit and the quality and the level of fitness."

