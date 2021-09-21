Thomas Tuchel Hints Timo Werner Set to Lead Line vs Aston Villa

Timo Werner is set to start for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted.

The 25-year-old is expected to be given his chance from the start in the Chelsea attack at Stamford Bridge following his brief cameo against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, which saw him grab an assist for Antonio Rudiger's finish.

Werner has found game time limited this term following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, but Tuchel has insisted one playing doesn't mean the other will be benched.

"He can play with Romelu," said Tuchel ahead of their Villa tie. "He did very well in Tottenham, the last 25 or 30 minutes of the match that gave us a clear impression of how dangerous these two can be together."

SIPA USA

Werner has been slowly growing into the new season after disappointment at the European Championships with Germany and in the early parts of the season.

He is yet to score for the Blues in any competition, featuring in just 183 minutes of their start to the 2021/22 campaign.

But Tuchel is set to give the Germany forward a chance against Villa in the Carabao Cup after being pleased with his application in training in recent weeks.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"There was some disappointment to brush off his shoulders from the Euros and the first games. He was not absolutely happy with his performances in the beginning and we were not absolutely happy so we know he can be much more dangerous and much more of an attacking threat than he was.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"The stuff that you don’t see, I see him in the last training sessions more relaxed, more fluid in his movement with more confidence and that’s why we put him on earlier against Tottenham.

"We saw his development and there are clear signs that he is on a good way and I hope he can show and prove it tomorrow (Wednesday)."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube