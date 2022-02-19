'Big Fan of Quality and Not Quantity' - Thomas Tuchel Hits Out at Fixture Schedule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hit out at the fixture schedule after his side's victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Blues beat the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park, with Hakim Ziyech's late goal securing the three points for his side.

It was the World Champions' 41st game of the season so far, having also featured in the Super Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel hit out at the football schedule as his side competed in one of five different competitions in February, and responded to the possibility of adding more fixtures to the calendar.

"If anybody wants to explain to me how to organise it and how we keep the quality in the game I am open to discussion but it's very hard to see how this should happen.

"I am a big fan of quality and not quantity. This should answer the question."

He also hinted that his Chelsea players are tired from their recent trip to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup, and it showed in their performance against Palace.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We come from a 30-degree temperature difference, we have six players with a cold from the AC in the plane, we have jet lag from Abu Dhabi, we have no player who slept well in Abu Dhabi because of temperature and the time difference."

Ziyech's solo goal was enough to secure the win against Palace, having had an earlier finish ruled out for offside via VAR.

