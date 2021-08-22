August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Hoped For 'Fair Chance' With Chelsea Players Following Frank Lampard Dismissal

The German wanted a fresh start to prove himself.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his start to life at Stamford Bridge, admitting that he hoped the players would give him a fair chance after Frank Lampard was sacked back in January.

Since Tuchel took over, Chelsea have been impressive and lifted two European trophies under the German.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel admitted that he was hoping for a chance from the Chelsea players that he had inherited from Lampard.

Tuchel cover 1

"I hoped for a fair chance with the players because of course, if you step in, not everybody will be happy out of the 22 players." he said. "(Frank Lampard) for sure had good results and performances, sometimes he was unlucky." 

The manager was keen to have his new players onside as Chelsea looked to turn around their poor form and mount a top four challenge. 

Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard earlier in the year

Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard earlier in the year

Tuchel did more than just mount a top four challenge as he sealed a fourth place finish before lifitng the Champions League with the club after just months in London.

The German went on to add a second European trophy, winning the UEFA Super Cup ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Reflecting on the start of his campaign, Tuchel said: "I said very early, 'listen guys I did not push him out, I'm just here now to continue the way in the matter I can do it. Let's try to be open and give us the chance together."

Tuchel will be looking to improve on his early success as Chelsea will challenge for the Premier League title this season.

1004481872 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Striker Ike Ugbo Set for Move to Genk Despite Marseille Interest

sipa_34578321
News

How Thomas Tuchel 'Leads By Example' to Manage Chelsea Squad In 'Best Manner'

1005380673
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoped For 'Fair Chance' With Chelsea Players Following Frank Lampard Dismissal

pjimage (11)
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Romelu Lukaku Will Benefit Timo Werner

sipa_34577559
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have to Raise Bar for 2021/22 Season After UCL Triumph

GettyImages-1234744763
News

Romelu Lukaku is Only Interested in Winning Ahead of Chelsea Debut

sipa_32109414
News

'Are You Sure?' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Following Chelsea Sack & Hire

Jorginho
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Very Important' Jorginho Ahead of Arsenal Clash