Thomas Tuchel Hoped For 'Fair Chance' With Chelsea Players Following Frank Lampard Dismissal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his start to life at Stamford Bridge, admitting that he hoped the players would give him a fair chance after Frank Lampard was sacked back in January.

Since Tuchel took over, Chelsea have been impressive and lifted two European trophies under the German.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel admitted that he was hoping for a chance from the Chelsea players that he had inherited from Lampard.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I hoped for a fair chance with the players because of course, if you step in, not everybody will be happy out of the 22 players." he said. "(Frank Lampard) for sure had good results and performances, sometimes he was unlucky."

The manager was keen to have his new players onside as Chelsea looked to turn around their poor form and mount a top four challenge.

Tuchel did more than just mount a top four challenge as he sealed a fourth place finish before lifitng the Champions League with the club after just months in London.

The German went on to add a second European trophy, winning the UEFA Super Cup ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Reflecting on the start of his campaign, Tuchel said: "I said very early, 'listen guys I did not push him out, I'm just here now to continue the way in the matter I can do it. Let's try to be open and give us the chance together."

Tuchel will be looking to improve on his early success as Chelsea will challenge for the Premier League title this season.