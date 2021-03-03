Thomas Tuchel 'hopeful' of turning Chelsea into Premier League title challengers next season

Thomas Tuchel is targeting next season as the year Chelsea will challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's Man City side are running away with the title this season as they look destined to reclaim the trophy off of Liverpool.

The last time Chelsea won the league was back in the 2016/17 campaign under Antonio Conte and the plan from the top to the bottom of Chelsea has been to bridge the gap to the leaders and to challenge again domestically.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The signings of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and co looked to have showed their intent of returning to the glory days. Frank Lampard was unable to do it, but Tuchel know it is his job to get the Blues back to challenging for league honours and is planning on next season being the season,

He said on challenging for the title next year: "Hopefully. It is our job, nothing else is the job than this. There is no time in football, though we wish for time in football so we want to be a part of the transition, do the transition and while we do that, we want to win games, that is absolutely clear.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"But we feel ready for it and like I said, we have all the right to be confident. We have played Atletico Madrid and Man Utd, two big opponents and two big performances and we can compete on that level, super close games and we are always ready to win these games.

"This is why we are here, to create that spirit and to bring out that talent and quality, keep doing that. Yes, it is an unbelievable run for Manchester City, these are strange times with no fans and spectators because of Coronavirus with no supporters but everybody is suffering in the same way.

"For me the two teams are still the benchmark, Liverpool and Man City and we can't close the gap. This is the target."

