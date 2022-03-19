Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Future Gets Resolved ASAP Amid Current Uncertainty

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he hopes the current uncertain situation at Stamford Bridge surrounding the club's ownership gets resolved as soon as possible.

The Blues are currently going through a changing of the guard as Roman Abramovich has been accepting bids through a third party American merchant bank, called the Raine Group, for a takeover of the club.

With the deadline for the bids passing on Friday 18 March, we can expect to hear news of two or three favourites as future owners as early as next week.

Speaking to BBC Sport after his side's 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel revealed his hopes for Chelsea's takeover to be sorted as soon as possible.

"I hope that the process will go through as soon as possible to clear the situation, to calm the situation and give everybody an outlook to the nearer future. This is what we are hoping for.



"We have the right that things will be pushed as fast as possible. This is what we are hoping for."

Tuchel has recently made it clear that it is his 'responsbility' as Blues manager to keep pushing for wins with Chelsea amid this difficult period of uncertainty.

"The responsibility and the attitude come with what you sign up for," he said, as quoted by football.london. "If you sign up for Chelsea, you sign up for winning and you sign up for being competitive. This is what you have to deal with.

"Nobody could imagine we have to deal with these political circumstances in Europe, and nobody knew we would have a change of ownership as a consequence."

