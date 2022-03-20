Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Squad Can 'Recharge & Disconnect' During Upcoming International Break

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he hopes his squad can 'recharge and disconnect' during the upcoming international break that will see club games on hold for a little while.

Following their 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, the Blues will now have to wait until 2 April for their return to the pitch when they face Brentford in the Premier League.

A number of Blues players have received international call ups, meaning Tuchel will have the pleasure of watching his stars represent their respective nations while away from Cobham.

Speaking after his side's FA Cup win over Middlesbrough, Tuchel revealed how he wants his players to 'recharge and disconnect' while away from the training ground.

"Very easy – a holiday for the players that have the chance," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"That they recharge and disconnect from football because they deserve and it is also very important that they take this possibility to come with a fresh mindset for the last eight weeks of the season and the guys who go for international duties I hope they have the success they want and they come back not injured."

Tuchel went on to reveal that he may need to speak to Gareth Southgate over Reece James' call-up considering the 22-year-old has suffered a string of injuries so far this year.

"Petr Cech will have this chat because, of course, the recommendation is that he does not go.

"He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure. There is no doubt about it.

"He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this."

