'It Was a Fantastic Journey so Far' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Reaching Chelsea Milestone

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hoped for more success at the club after reaching an impressive milestone of games in charge since joining in January.

The Blues' 4-0 win against Juventus on Tuesday night was the German's 50th match at the helm of the west London side.

Since joining half way through the previous campaign, Chelsea have kept 31 clean sheets and only conceded 24 goals in all competitions during his reign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, Tuchel commented on his success so far and hopes of managing another 50 games at the club.

"What I can tell is that I was very surprised that it is already 50 games. It did not feel like 50.

"Time went by so, so quickly. It was a fantastic journey so far. I hope I make some more packages of 50 that I can add to it!”

Tuchel joined Chelsea at the start of 2021 and soon led them to their second ever Champions League title with victory against Manchester City in May.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

His temporary stay at the club was soon made permanent after European glory in Porto and the German boss has now guided the Blues to the top of the Premier League table this season after 12 games.

With only two losses all season, Chelsea are one of the favourites to compete successfully on all fronts this campaign, with Champions League knockouts qualification secured after they thrashed their Serie A opponents to go top of the group.

