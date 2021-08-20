Thomas Tuchel Hopes Romelu Lukaku Is the 'Missing Piece' for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel wants his Chelsea side to push themselves to the limit this season and is hoping Romelu Lukaku is the 'missing piece' to their jigsaw.

Chelsea are pushing for a title challenge in the Premier League this season and added another string to their arrow with the signing of Lukaku for £97.5 million this summer.

Tuchel's side missed too many chances last season and Lukaku is hoped to be the figure to end those problems this time round as they look to build on their Champions League triumph in May.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Tuchel joked that he expects Lukaku to bag 50-60 goals before the winter period, with his second debut for the club set to come on Sunday against Arsenal.

"(I expect) 50, 60 (goals)... before winter!" laughed Tuchel. "We expect an impact, let’s see. We expect goals, he himself expects goals. He delivered goals everywhere he played. This is why he’s here."

But the serious talking started from the Chelsea boss and he hopes the Belgian can lead the line for the Blues, but doesn't want to fully rely on him to be the answer to all of their problems.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We hope (Romelu is the missing piece). We try to find solutions for any questions asked during games and we want to still be a strong squad and a squad that comes from a team effort and Romelu is that kind of personality and profile that we were missing upfront. From now it’s our job to push ourselves to the limit."

Lukaku is set to start for the Blues on Sunday at the Emirates but Tuchel wasn't giving anything away in his pre-match press conference.

He added: "We have one more training to go. The week was a heavy load with him. He was with the late starters from our guys. It was an overload week so far. Today was low intensity. Tomorrow we have an important training session before the match. We are hoping he’s on the pitch for Sunday and it looks like it."

