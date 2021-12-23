Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Hopes to Have Chelsea's Absent Players Back for Aston Villa Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful of having several of his Chelsea players back for the Blues' clash against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

This comes after he was forced to hand three youngsters their Chelsea debuts in the Carabao Cup against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel admitted that he hopes to have some returning players for the Premier League clash.

imago1008762294h

Chelsea were without Lewis Baker, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, and Timo Werner due to them testing positive for Covid-19, whilst Ben Chilwell was also out with a positive test and injury.

Furthermore, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech were also unavailable due to injuries.

Therefore, Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavi Simons all made their impressive Chelsea debuts.

Read More

When asked about the current crop of players who are out, Tuchel hinted that he is hoping to have them back for Boxing Day's clash vs Aston Villa.

imago1006534596h

He said: "Let’s see how the guys are. I think two of them can train tomorrow, but they come back from Covid so will for sure feel fatigue and soreness.

"It will be another tough one at Aston Villa but we will try to be at our highest level like always."

This comes after the German hinted that Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi could return to training on Thursday.

The two will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test on Thursday, but should they do so, they are likely to be back in training ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

imago1008816950h
