Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Many More Years' After Completing First Year in Charge of Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is keen to remain at Chelsea for the foreseeable future after completing his first year in charge of the club.

After Frank Lampard was sacked on January 25 2021, controversially, Tuchel was appointed as his successor a day later.

Tuchel came in when the club were under heavy scrutiny for Lampard's departure but he soon lifted the mood in west London as he guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in Porto last May.

A top four finish and reaching the FA Cup final capped off a fine season and opening four months for Tuchel, who backed up the European triumph with the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast last August.

Tuchel's opening 12 months finished with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur. Two defeats against their London counterparts earlier this month to reach the Carabao Cup final was added to as they clinched a 2-0 win.

The German's first year was capped off in style thanks to Hakim Ziyech's stunning strike into the top corner to see Chelsea into the winter break on winning terms.

As Tuchel reflected on his first year, he looked to the future. Grateful for the support he has already been shown, but there is more to come from Tuchel, he hopes.

"A good year, a nice year," reflected Tuchel. "I feel very good because it feels still like the first day, nothing has changed, it is exactly the right place to be. I feel an enormous amount of support - hopefully many more years to come."

