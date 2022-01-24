Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Many More Years' After Completing First Year in Charge of Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is keen to remain at Chelsea for the foreseeable future after completing his first year in charge of the club. 

After Frank Lampard was sacked on January 25 2021, controversially, Tuchel was appointed as his successor a day later. 

Tuchel came in when the club were under heavy scrutiny for Lampard's departure but he soon lifted the mood in west London as he guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in Porto last May. 

imago1009191971h

A top four finish and reaching the FA Cup final capped off a fine season and opening four months for Tuchel, who backed up the European triumph with the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast last August. 

Read More

Tuchel's opening 12 months finished with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur. Two defeats against their London counterparts earlier this month to reach the Carabao Cup final was added to as they clinched a 2-0 win

The German's first year was capped off in style thanks to Hakim Ziyech's stunning strike into the top corner to see Chelsea into the winter break on winning terms.

imago1009361740h (1)

As Tuchel reflected on his first year, he looked to the future. Grateful for the support he has already been shown, but there is more to come from Tuchel, he hopes.

"A good year, a nice year," reflected Tuchel. "I feel very good because it feels still like the first day, nothing has changed, it is exactly the right place to be. I feel an enormous amount of support - hopefully many more years to come." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009359273h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Many More Years' After Completing First Year in Charge of Chelsea

29 seconds ago
imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Open to Possible Stay at Southampton After Chelsea Player's Loan Spell Ends

30 minutes ago
imago1009361975h
News

'It Is Our Responsibility to Prove Ourselves' - Tuchel on Chelsea's League Table Position

1 hour ago
imago1009360260h
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Thomas Tuchel's First Year in Charge of Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009357202h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals he Was 'Surprised' That Harry Kane's Goal Was Disallowed Against Chelsea

8 hours ago
imago1009360256h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on 'Good Year' as One Year Chelsea Anniversary Approaches

9 hours ago
imago1009360260h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Three Key Things During Chelsea's 2-0 Win Over Tottenham

9 hours ago
imago1009285611h (1)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Hint to Bolster Chelsea Trophy Chances

10 hours ago