Thomas Tuchel Hopes Todd Boehly Will Be Lucky Charm for Chelsea Next Season in Search for Premier League Glory

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed he hopes Todd Boehly will be his side's lucky charm ahead of their Premier League objectives next season.

The soon-to-be Blues owner has been in attendance at the west London side's recent games but is yet to actually see them win.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking ahead of his side's final game of the season on Sunday, Tuchel was asked if Boehly had seen his side win a game yet.

"Was he here again (against Leicester)?" he replied, as quoted by football.london. "Well, that’s a clear sign! He will watch on ESPN in Los Angeles next season. It is clear already. If it is like this it is clear."

The German tactician was then asked whether Boehly will be keen to invest in the squad to improve their recent results.

"Yes, but I don’t know. We will be very open and honest. He will get my point of view if he wants to have it.

"Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley too.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"So, maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit."

When asked himself about what the side need to do better next season, Tuchel said the following:

"Of course, I think we can do better. I think it is not a lot; it is margins. We will look into that - it is not the moment when I have analysed everything and I don’t have the answer because we would have changed it before. We struggle with efficiency, with goal scoring records, with consistency, with determination, with precision in the box against teams who defend deep."

