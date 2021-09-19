Thomas Tuchel Hoping Cesar Azpilicueta & Romelu Lukaku Can Form Chelsea Connection

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and is hoping his relationship with Romelu Lukaku can blossom.

The duo linked up on Tuesday night to find the winner against Zenit St Petersburg in the 1-0 win in the Champions League after Azpilicueta crossed it to the back post for the Belgium international to head home.

SIPA USA

Azpilicueta struck a similar relationship with Alvaro Morata and Tuchel is eyeing a similar connection but with Lukaku this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"He’s a very good crosser," Tuchel told Chelsea TV, "so from dangerous positions he has a good timing of his crosses, good technical ability to deliver, to the middle, especially second [back] post.

"We are happy that Azpi is part of our team, a fantastic, top captain, top player. It was nice that he found Romelu, so maybe they can build up a connection and do this more often."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel was asked by Sky Sports about the possibility of Lukaku taking the captaincy from Azpilicueta once he leaves after praising his leadership qualities.

He added: "Yes, I think he could be (the next Chelsea captain). He has a lot of things you need to be a captain.

"But we have fantastic captains so no need to think about this now. He behaves like one and this is more important than to actually have the captain's band."

