Tuchel: Chelsea Fans Returning Is Fantastic, Hoping to Push Team to Top Four Finish

Thomas Tuchel Hoping Return of Chelsea Fans Can Push Them to Top Four Finish

Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to playing in front of Chelsea fans for the first time since his arrival at the club.

8,000 spectators will be at Chelsea's Premier League match against Leicester City on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge following the easing of UK coronavirus restrictions.

After fans returned to Wembley during their FA Cup final defeat on Saturday, also to the Foxes, Chelsea fans will enter the Bridge for the final home game of the season.

Chelsea have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions and Tuchel needs a win to keep their top four hopes alive, which are still in their hands.

Tuchel is relishing the fans' return and hopes the 'extra percentage of support' will help the team claim all three points against Brendan Rodgers' side.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Normally, absolutely yes," said Tuchel on fans helping the team when they return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. "In a moment where it is the first time after over a year, we have to see what's going on with 8,000.

"It feels amazing that it is possible. It is a step in the absolute right direction and we hope everything is okay with that. We hope it is the extra percentage of support that helps us to win tomorrow."

He added: "In some matches where we struggled a bit with momentum, I had the feeling during this run that support could help now and would be crucial also to our team.

"So having the fans back is fantastic and I hope that they come in the right moment to help us to secure this last win at Stamford Bridge this season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube