Thomas Tuchel is hoping that the Chelsea takeover will be completed soon so that they will be given 'possibilities' in the transfer market.

Since the beginning of March the Blues have been up for sale, with the Clearlake-Boehly consortium set to complete their purchase by the end of the month.

As a result of the sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich Chelsea have been unable to buy or sell anyone, as well as allow current players to sign new contracts.

As both the season and takeover approach their respective ends, Tuchel is hoping the latter is finalised soon so that the west London side will be able to work in the transfer market as soon as possible.

“It has for sure," the German said in his pre-match press conference for their trip to Leeds on whether the takeover has been distracting. "I think there’s no sense in hiding from the fact that it is a distraction.

"It is a matter of how much level we can reach up even if we are distracted or worried or disadvantaged by it. We did excellent until the international break, it had no effect in terms of results. It had almost the opposite effect.

"We felt strong during the difficulties and the announcement, the sanctions in place. Maybe something also very human and normal took place, in the moment of two weeks off or one week off with the players not here, there were different influences to them and maybe more thoughts to the situation in general.

"The situation is now very, very long and the players also want to feel competitive and know what’s going on next season. A player, a guy like Toni decided to change the club. With everyday it gets a bit more difficult, not impossible. We are still looking to reach the level and be competitive, win games. It is no excuse but for sure is a reason.”

He then conveyed his thoughts on their current position in the transfer market, saying: “In the moment not. A positive sign. It feels like it will come to an end and give us possibilities to act but at this very moment it is not like this.”

It was revealed last week that Todd Boehly and his consortium have signed the agreement to purchase Chelsea, with the deal said to be worth up to £4 billion.

