Thomas Tuchel Wants to Manage Chelsea for Next Five Years

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to still be the Chelsea head coach in five years time.

The 48-year-old was appointed in January after replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout and earned instant glory as the Blues sealed European glory in Porto, lifting the Champions League crown on May 29 against Manchester City.

It was a dream start for the German who was rewarded with a new and improved contract in west London.

He has overseen his side make a positive start to the season. 16 points from their first seven games, Tuchel's side are in the top four and in a promising position.

Tuchel was backed in the summer market, a sign of Chelsea's intent and stance over the German, and he will be hoping to repay the faith shown in him by rewarding the club with more trophies come the end of the season.

But the Chelsea head coach is looking beyond next summer. He wants and hopes to still be the Blues in five years time, labelling it as a 'very nice picture'.

What was said?

Speaking on the Chelsea Mic'd Up Podcast, the Blues head coach admitted on the next five years at the club: "Hopefully I'm in charge! That would be a very nice picture.

"It is a very promising group but you never know, things change in football quickly. It is a very good mix at the moment. I like the support around the team at the moment, it is fantastic.

"This club competes on the highest level. You want to lead by example, create the atmosphere where everyone is happy to come and speak confident enough to speak out and is valued."

