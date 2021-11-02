Thomas Tuchel 'Hoping' to Rely on Strikers for Goals Upon Timo Werner & Romelu Lukaku Return

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is hoping to rely on his forwards for goals when Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku return from injury for Chelsea.

The two forwards went off injured against Malmo a few weeks ago and Chelsea have been in fine goalscoring form since.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash with Malmo, Tuchel discussed how Chelsea want to be able to rely on their forwards.

He said :“Normally what any manager does in any team is to not only rely on one or two goalscorers but at the same time you wish to rely on one or two consistent goalscorers because it gives you also a lift.

"This is also necessary to reach the highest level in any competition, you need consistent goalscoring threat from your strikers."

Lukaku's goals had dried up before he picked up an inury whilst Werner had broken into the Chelsea team, having impressed with goals against Aston Villa and Southampton.

The Blues put seven goals past Norwich City before beating Newcastle United by three goals without their recognised strikers.

Kai Havertz has been utilised in a false nine role, helping to create chances as Mason Mount bagged a hattrick against Norwich.

Chelsea will be hoping to keep the chances coming as their strikers return and look to get back within the goals after the November international break.

