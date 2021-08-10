Thomas Tuchel: I Demand to Be the Best Coach I Can Everyday

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed on the importance of improving on a regular basis in his side's quest for major trophies.

The German boss led the Blues to a top-four league finish and Champions League glory just five months into his reign at Stamford Bridge last season.

However, Tuchel is ready to build on the west London side's success, with the 47-year-old mentioning that progress is made on training ground everyday at Cobham, as he previewed Chelsea's upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

"It doesn’t feel like pressure, because this is what we demand of ourselves, me at the very first point. I demand to get better every day, use my experience and to be the best coach I can be every single day," said Tuchel, as quoted by Football.London.

"I want to lead by example to come into Cobham with a good mood and energy, and ready to continue the journey together. It is not over, it has just started and hopefully it will be a long journey.

"The courage now is to face the challenge - does anybody have a recipe how to do better after a Champions League victory? I don’t know, it was my first win, so I think the courage is to face the challenges, step up and keep on demanding.

"We have some things we need to develop and improve; there were things that were very strong last season, and we have to maintain that level.

"We have to, clearly, rebuild the same spirit that put us in the position to get these results. There are a lot of different tasks to fulfil, and the most important is that we don't lose sight by thinking too much about pressure and expectations.

"It is an everyday process, and if you take care with it, you don’t get too distracted and it doesn’t get complicated."

