Thomas Tuchel: I Don’t Care if Neutrals Don’t Want Chelsea or Newcastle to Win

Thomas Tuchel has stated that he does not care if neutrals don't want either Chelsea or Newcastle United to win in the Premier League clash on Sunday due to the ownership situation of both clubs.

Following the news of Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government amid his involvement with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, he saw his assets frozen. 

Newcastle were taken over this season by the Saudi Public Investment fund and the club spent heavily in January to bring in reinforcements.

imago1010479509h

The two sides face off against eachother on Sunday in Premier League action, with Tuchel admitting that he does not care if neutral fans don't want either side to win when they face off.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, ahead of the match, Tuchel admitted that he does not care about what the neutrals think.

Read More

Read More

When asked about whether Sunday's game is one that neutral fans will want both sides to lose, he said: "Maybe but I don’t care, I want us to win. 

imago1010489508h

"It will be difficult one because Newcastle is very, very strong. It's a different Newcastle and they produce a lot of results, so I’m expecting a very tough game.

"I’m sorry but I don’t care too much about what the neutral spectators think about who should win it. In the end, everybody wants to be excited to watch games and be entertained and this is what we are up for."

This is exactly the mentality that Chelsea fans will want their boss to show as the Blues have their back against the wall, with uncertainty surrounding the off-the-field future of the club.

However, the Chelsea boss will be focused on what he can control as he looks to cement the Blues' face in the top three in the Premier League and add to their two trophies already this season as they compete in the FA Cup and Champions League.

imago1009716097h (1)
