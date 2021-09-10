Thomas Tuchel: 'I Don't Understand' Brazil's Decision to Suspend Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel remains puzzled on the decision to suspend Chelsea and Brazil defender Thiago Silva for five days.

The 36-year-old had a five-day suspension invoked by Brazil after Chelsea and the Premier League broke a FIFA rule which saw Silva denied the chance to be released to his national team for the recent international break.

Within their rights, Brazil were able to invoke a five-day ban as per FIFA's rules because Silva wasn't released for duty.

via PRESSINPHOTO

Talks remain ongoing over whether Silva can play for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Saturday evening in the Premier League. A report claimed the Premier League was ready to defy FIFA to play the players affected, but Tuchel confirmed no decision had been made as of Friday afternoon and negotiations were being held between the relevant parties.

The Chelsea boss couldn't wrap his head around the decision, stating it's of no benefit to any party involved.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the Thiago Silva decision

"I don’t understand it," admitted Tuchel. "It makes no sense from whichever side you look at it. Did it make sense for the Brazil national team? No. They don’t have their player. Did it make sense for us? No. Now we are in danger that he maybe cannot play the next two matches because of a ban. If we sent him he would be out for 10 days in a hotel room, not able to train which I cannot understand.

Nayra Halm/Fotoarena/Sipa USA

"At the moment these are the travel restrictions so there is no way to go around it. These solutions where we end up right now, I don’t know if any fan or anybody involved in the game can understand the positive effect of it. There is simply none. The chairman is still in negotiations, I am still hoping and positive that he is not out yet officially."

He added: "Thiago is not out, the chairman is in negotiations. I am waiting for the final decision, we may get this tomorrow. We can make the final decisions tomorrow morning. We still have hope that he can play."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube