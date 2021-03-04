Thomas Tuchel: I have to earn my time to rebuild at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel knows he has to earn the right to be given time at Chelsea to build for the long-term like his managerial counterparts, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Both Klopp and Guardiola have been given time by their respective clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City, which has seen them go on to win the Premier League.

Tuchel has made a flying start at Chelsea, unbeaten in his opening nine matches in all competitions, but he knows he is under pressure to succeed quickly.

His 18-month contract is a sign of the ruthless approach at Chelsea - managers do not get given time. Klopp has been in charge of the Reds for nearly six years, whilst Guardiola is a year shy of that.

Tuchel is targeting next season as the year that Chelsea will 'hopefully' close the gap to challenge for the title, but he acknowledges that he will need to earn his stripes in west London to prove that he is the right man to lead Chelsea forward.

He said: "I have to earn it. I have to earn it that I can have the same time as Jurgen and Pep.

"This was no gift to them. Everybody in the club saw what they are doing, what impact they can have on teams and on their clubs, in the second step, and this is what I have to prove.

"This is my target and from there on, it’s my job. I have to live every day and every week to make my impact here and to show that I deserve the same amount of time to build teams.

"I have to earn it, I cannot say more, but I don't have the feeling right now that it’s an obstacle at the moment that holds me back from building and showing that I’m capable to do it.”

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night at Anfield in a game of importance in the race for top four.

