Thomas Tuchel: I Want the Same Level of Quality & Consistency

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is already looking to build on his side's Champions League heroics after their 1-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

The German got his first taste of silverware as Blues boss after taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge from Frank Lampard in January.

Asked about how he treats success in football in his post-match press-conference, the ex-Dortmund boss said: "It is about the next game, honestly," as quoted by Football London.

"I experienced it with my first title in professional football, I was not surprised. It was a nice feeling but it did not too much to me.

"Even when I arrived in the first training after winning a cup with Dortmund with less hunger, desire or ambition.

"Of course, now is the time to celebrate for some days, to enjoy, to let it sink in.

"Of course this is the time to reflect on it for one or two weeks but then surprisingly, it does not a lot to you.

"I think that is good because nobody wants to rest, I don't want to rest.

"I want the next process, the same level of quality and consistency and I demand to be a part of it. This is what comes next."

