Thomas Tuchel Ignored N'Golo Kante Medical Recommendation in Chelsea Clash With Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ignored a medical recommendation over midfielder N'Golo Kante in his side's 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The midfielder had been out of action for around a month following an injury he sustained in his side's 4-0 win over Juventus in November.

In Sunday's clash however, the Blues were without seven squad members due to a small Covid-19 outbreak at the club, leaving Tuchel with no choice but to adapt.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Thomas Tuchel revealed he had been advised to only give N'Golo Kante a limited number of minutes on the pitch against Wolves.

"We had a strong recommendation to play 45 (minutes) which we simply ignored and let him on the pitch because, come on, we have seven players out with Covid, injured players out," said Tuchel.

"It was not the moment to take one of the world's best midfielders out of the game because he's tired.

"We left him, he makes a difference all the time."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel was left with some tough decisions to make on the weekend given that Jorginho had been left at home as a precaution following a positive and negative Covid-19 test, and Mateo Kovacic had only just returned to the squad.

It has since been reported by Tariq Panja, however, that Kante may have done himself some harm in the game, given that he too had only just returned from injury.

Thomas Tuchel was without seven Blues players on the weekend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which may cause a brief pause to the Premier League schedule in the coming days.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube