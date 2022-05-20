Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: I'll Make Todd Boehly Watch Chelsea on ESPN in LA After Unwanted Record

Thomas Tuchel has joked that Todd Boehly, the head of a consortium who have agreed to buy Chelsea, will have to watch his side play on television next season after not seeing the Blues win a match when he has attended. 

The American businessman has watched Chelsea play several times since his interest in the club, sitting in a director's box for the first time against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where the Blues conceded a last-minute equaliser.

Speaking to the press after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City, via Adam Newson, Tuchel joked that the incoming Chelsea owner will have to watch the matches on television next season due to his unwanted record.

imago1012080040h

When asked about Boehly not yet witnessing a victory for Chelsea, he said: "Was he here again? Well, that’s a clear sign! He will watch on ESPN in Los Angeles next season. It is clear already. If it is like this it is clear."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German continued to provide a serious answer when asked if he will have discussions with Boehly regarding the state of Chelsea's squad.

"Yes, but I don’t know. We will be very open and honest," he continued.  "He will get my point of view if he wants to have it. 

imago1012109231h

"Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley too. So, maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit"

Chelsea are losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers in the summer, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have been heavily linked with moves to Barcelona as Tuchel looks to rebuild his squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0047680706h
News

What Frank Lampard Told Antonio Rudiger When Dropping Him From Chelsea Squad Before Thomas Tuchel Revival

By Matt Debono26 minutes ago
imago1011825207h
News

Kante, Kovacic, Ziyech & Lukaku Friendships Made Chelsea Special, Says Rudiger

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012110601h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011944168h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
Collage Maker-20-May-2022-10.55-AM
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel's Wholesome Reaction to Chelsea Banner at Stamford Bridge

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011011280h
News

'Chelsea Will Always Be in My Heart' - Antonio Rudiger Pens Emotional Farewell to Chelsea

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012109378h
News

Antonio Rudiger Explains Problems Behind Chelsea Contract Extension Talks after Announcing Departure

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011816325h
News

Antonio Rudiger Confirms Chelsea Exit Ahead of Real Madrid Move

By Matt Debono4 hours ago