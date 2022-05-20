Thomas Tuchel has joked that Todd Boehly, the head of a consortium who have agreed to buy Chelsea, will have to watch his side play on television next season after not seeing the Blues win a match when he has attended.

The American businessman has watched Chelsea play several times since his interest in the club, sitting in a director's box for the first time against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where the Blues conceded a last-minute equaliser.

Speaking to the press after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City, via Adam Newson, Tuchel joked that the incoming Chelsea owner will have to watch the matches on television next season due to his unwanted record.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When asked about Boehly not yet witnessing a victory for Chelsea, he said: "Was he here again? Well, that’s a clear sign! He will watch on ESPN in Los Angeles next season. It is clear already. If it is like this it is clear."

The German continued to provide a serious answer when asked if he will have discussions with Boehly regarding the state of Chelsea's squad.

"Yes, but I don’t know. We will be very open and honest," he continued. "He will get my point of view if he wants to have it.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley too. So, maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit"

Chelsea are losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers in the summer, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have been heavily linked with moves to Barcelona as Tuchel looks to rebuild his squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube