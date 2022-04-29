Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel 'Impressed' Chelsea Are in Premier League Top Three After Reece James Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is impressed that his side are in the top three of the Premier League after Reece James spent a period on the sidelines with injuries.

The defender put in a world-class performance against Manchester United despite missing months of the season through injury.

Speaking to the press after the match, Tuchel admitted that he is impressed that his team are so high in the Premier League having played much of the season without their star wing-back.

imago1011628628h

When discussing James' impact with Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel said: "You see the quality. You see what we missed over weeks. It is the story of the season. We miss too many key players for too long. Need to compensate. We do on a high level, full credit to the team.

"We are in top three and deserve to be there. It is quite the loss when you see performances like this and miss this for months. From him, Kova, N'Golo, Chilwell. Far too much." 

The Blues head coach then admitted that he is impressed with Chelsea's Premier League standing after James missed a huge chunk of the season for the Londoners.

imago1011631367h

When speaking via Adam Newson, he continued: "When I see today Reece James play and we missed him for 12 weeks, I am very impressed we are still in the top three.

We were so close to reaching another semi-final in the Champions League, and reached finals in both cups because you see the amount of quality that was missing.

"Today other key players are missing in Mateo Kovacic, who was so decisive at the beginning of the season, same with N'Golo Kante, same with Ben Chilwell. This was the story of the season."

