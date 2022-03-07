Thomas Tuchel: Injuries to Ben Chilwell & Reece James Led to Chelsea Struggles

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that injuries to wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James led to the Blues' poor form in the Premier League this season.

Chilwell picked up a season-ending injury against Juventus, whilst James faced three months on the sidelines.

Speaking to the press, via Independent Football, Tuchel spoke about the impact of the injuries.

“I said it many times,” Tuchel said. “I think the biggest struggle for us in this season in this moment is the injuries of key players and long-term injuries of key players and Reecey is one of the key players, and also Ben Chilwell."

The Blues boss continued to highlight a Covid-19 outbreak in December as another reason for Chelsea's poor domestic form, especially during the winter months.

“We had players out for many weeks and that cost us. On top of that was the Covid situation where we sometimes struggled in a crazy way where we arrived in Wolverhampton (in December) with 14 players and stuff like this," he concluded.

James has returned to action for the Blues, making his first start since injury in Chelsea's 4-0 Premier League victory over Burnley.

He was hugely impressive, scoring the opening goal before assisting Kai Havertz to increase Chelsea's lead.

Tuchel will be hopeful that Chilwell will have a similar impact when he returns to the side, most likely next season following surgery on his ACL injury, with Chelsea looking to compete for the Premier League title next year.

