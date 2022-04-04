Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Do Not Need 'Crazy Speeches' to Beat Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he does not need to provide his side with 'crazy speeches' to motivate them ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues will be repeating the semi-final clash of last season in this year's quarter-finals of the same competition.

Last year, Chelsea got the better of their Spanish opponents, going on to win the competition afterwards, but this season could easily take a different turn.

imago1010677623h (1)

As quoted by the Irish Examiner, Tuchel insisted his side do not need 'crazy speeches' to motivate them against Real Madrid for a second time, despite coming off a shock 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

“A win is always most helpful when preparing for the next match, so now it is a bit harder because we have to digest a big loss, and one we didn't see coming.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We will find a way to digest it and prepare for Real Madrid, but we don't need to do anything special, do crazy stuff or give crazy speeches.

imago1002374176h (1)

"We need to rely on the things that we have built throughout the season, rely on our routines, and refocus on them.

“It does not matter if (the opponent) is a big name or not. There are only tough matches out there for us in the final weeks of the season and that is good news.” 

Chelsea's loss on the weekend was their first Premier League defeat since January and Tuchel will hope it was just a blip in the swing of things.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010465222h
News

Report: Real Madrid Bounce Back From El Clasico Thumping As They Look for Revenge Over Chelsea

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago1010658733h
News

'Restart' - Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Chelsea Squad Message for Real Madrid Tie After Brentford Defeat

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0048565655h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1008889386h (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1010466727h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1010967155h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Sends Barcelona Transfer Demand Amid Summer Interest

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
imago1010471513h
News

Federico Valverde Fires Warning at Chelsea Ahead of Midweek Champions League Clash

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
imago1011004262h
News

Chelsea Create Unwanted History After Second Half Thrashing by Brentford

By Jago Hemming20 hours ago