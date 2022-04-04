Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Do Not Need 'Crazy Speeches' to Beat Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he does not need to provide his side with 'crazy speeches' to motivate them ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues will be repeating the semi-final clash of last season in this year's quarter-finals of the same competition.

Last year, Chelsea got the better of their Spanish opponents, going on to win the competition afterwards, but this season could easily take a different turn.

IMAGO / PA Images

As quoted by the Irish Examiner, Tuchel insisted his side do not need 'crazy speeches' to motivate them against Real Madrid for a second time, despite coming off a shock 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

“A win is always most helpful when preparing for the next match, so now it is a bit harder because we have to digest a big loss, and one we didn't see coming.

“We will find a way to digest it and prepare for Real Madrid, but we don't need to do anything special, do crazy stuff or give crazy speeches.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We need to rely on the things that we have built throughout the season, rely on our routines, and refocus on them.

“It does not matter if (the opponent) is a big name or not. There are only tough matches out there for us in the final weeks of the season and that is good news.”

Chelsea's loss on the weekend was their first Premier League defeat since January and Tuchel will hope it was just a blip in the swing of things.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube