Thomas Tuchel Not Concerned With Chelsea Form Despite Recent Struggles

Thomas Tuchel isn't pressing the panic button at Chelsea despite the Blues dropping more points following a 1-1 draw to Everton in the Premier League.

The frustrations continued on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge as Jarrad Branthwaite equalised for the visitors in the 74th minute, just four minutes after Mason Mount had given the hosts the lead.

Chelsea are now without a clean sheet in six games and are at risk from falling away from Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

It was a performance that received boos from some of the crowd in west London, but Tuchel remained somewhat positive insisting he would only be concerned if his team were 'totally out of form'.

"I would be more concerned if we were totally out of form, conceding the first goal and then struggling to come back," the Chelsea boss told reporters post-match. "I would be more concerned, although maybe it would be easier to analyse.

"I don't think it's so easy to analyse our situation. If you look at it, West Ham, I've seen teams have huge problems. (Our defeat) came, more or less, almost out of nothing, all three goals. Then you can continue."

Chelsea have been hit with injuries and Covid-19 problems after Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were all absent on Thursday due to testing positive.

Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are also absent due to Covid-19, with Lukaku posting an update after his isolation period began earlier this week.

"A few days ago I tested positive for Covid," wrote Lukaku on Instagram. "I am feeling good now and I am isolation for the next days... I've seen the messages thank you for that."

