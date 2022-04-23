Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Have Chance to Put Arsenal Defeat Behind Them Against West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side have the chance to put their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal earlier this week behind them as they take on West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have lost their last three consecutive home games to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal, having conceded 11 goals across the three games.

On Sunday, however, the Blues will hope to put to bed their misfortune by beating West Ham at Stamford Bridge and ending their poor home form.

imago1008968159h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend game, Tuchel insisted his side can turn things around in their coming games.

"In the moment it is a bit fragile in home games. There is another home game coming and we have the chance to do better.”

Tuchel went on to discuss his side's recent inconsistency, beating Southampton 6-0, Real Madrid 3-2 and Crystal Palace 2-0 all in between the home losses.

“Yeah, strange. You know very well that it was two matches after the national break, which can sometimes happen for one match.

"It happened for us two matches. I had the feeling then, I thought and still think we had the turnaround already.

imago1011449730h

"This match (vs Arsenal), even if the result is pretty similar - for me it has not the same similarities like the match against Real Madrid and Brentford at home in terms of we were not disciplined enough with the ball or were dragged out of shape.

"The first half was a wild half, open half where we gave an unbelievable goal away due to a personal mistakes. Once again, the amount of individual errors is too high. We cannot talk around it and should not."

imago1011434325h
