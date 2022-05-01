Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Need to Be at Their Very Best to Win Matches

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side need to be at their very best to consistently win matches.

The Blues have dropped points in the Premier League recently to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and more recently in a 1-0 loss to Everton.

On top of the disappointing league results, Thomas Tuchel's side were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid in April.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after his side's loss to Everton on the weekend, Tuchel revealed the difficulties Chelsea face winning consistently on such a busy schedule.

"Four matches in the last two weeks and we had one clean sheet," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "That needs to change because the clean sheet guaranteed us the late win against Leicester and if we try to get away with okay performances it does not work for us.

"We are a team that needs to be on the very top level in every match. If we try to get away with being okay we lose games and that’s how it is.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We need to be at our very best all the time – concentration level, determination level – and we struggle with it. When you struggle with it you see the results from the last four matches."



The Blues have only got an FA Cup final and a third place Premier League spot to compete for at this late stage in the season.

