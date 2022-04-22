Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Squad Are Trying Their Hardest Despite Stamford Bridge Pitch Problems

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side are trying their hardest despite numerous problems at their home ground pitch, Stamford Bridge.

The west London side have now lost three consecutive home games on the trot, having conceded a total of 11 games across the three.

Tuchel previously complained about the pitch for its role to play in his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal midweek.

imago1011294983h

"To say the pitch is difficult to play here it maybe sounds like an excuse, but it is a very, very difficult pitch that we have here. It's not in our favour. The ball bounces very awkwardly in front of Andreas when he wants to play this ball.

"But still, we had the same mistake against Real Madrid that cost us the next round of the Champions League, and this one cost us the next match. I can't remember when we got two goals like this."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their weekend clash with West Ham, Tuchel insisted his players are trying their hardest despite the difficulties.

"We are looking on the highest level in every department. I know everybody is trying hard, I know.

imago1011451031h

"I said it because the first goal was a mistake from Andreas but the mistake was because of a funny bounce of the ball. We had more of them in the game.

"It was bit awkward to play and calculate the speed and bounce of the ball. This one has a clear relationship. It’s like this so that was it.

"I know everybody is working hard in every department and want to provide the best level so we try to keep on going.”

imago1011472582h
