Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Want to 'Bounce Back' From Shock Weekend Loss as They Prepare for Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side are keen to 'bounce back' from their shock 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently preparing for their Champions League quarter-final tie against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Last year's semi-final of the same competition saw the two teams face off as Thomas Tuchel's men got the better of Los Blancos over the course of the two leg tie.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their European clash, manager Thomas Tuchel insisted his team are desperate to 'bounce back' from their shock weekend loss, rather than thinking about last year's clash.

"I think it has nothing to do with last season's game. Honestly. I did not look at it in the preparation. We did not look at last year's matches. That maybe answers the question.

"For us, there is not a point to prove again or whatever. We are out there to bounce back from Saturday's performance."

When asked about how his side have reacted to the west London derby on the weekend, Tuchel revealed there was 'no special team talk'.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We had a day off which was maybe important to digest it. We talked about it but no special team talk. We spoke openly about it in a debrief which is normal.

"We set new targets which is normal in sports. We did not like what happened, it was very untypical for us and consider it the exception to the rule.

"We were open to ourselves and allowed ourselves to focus on the match tomorrow because it's what is needed."

