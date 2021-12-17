Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will 'Focus' Amid Injury Crisis & Covid-19 Cases

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side will remain focused despite their injury concerns and new positive tests for Covid-19. 

The Blues were without a number of key first team players for their 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night, with four players now having to spend periods in self isolation. 

Tuchel's side have suffered as of late due to their multiple absences, with Chelsea currently experiencing a poor run of form. 

Speaking to the media ahead of the European Champions' clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, the German boss gave his thoughts on his squad's current situation in terms of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases.

"We prefer to play with all players. But at the moment, it's not my decision if we postpone. 

"If the Premier League takes the decision to postpone, we handle the situation. If we play, we focus..."

Doubts were raised on Thursday afternoon over whether or not the game against Everton would take place due to the new cases, but the match still took place and saw Chelsea yet again drop unnecessary points.

The Premier League and EFL have seen multiple positive cases across a multitude of teams throughout the country, with many games being postponed this week and ahead of the weekend's run of fixtures.

Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against fellow west London side Brentford could be in doubt as the latter recorded 13 positive cases amongst their players and staff, and a rescheduled game would add to Chelsea's already busy fixture list.

